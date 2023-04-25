UK starts evacuation flights for citizens trapped in Sudan

UK starts evacuation flights for citizens in Sudan

Britain carried out an operation on April 23 to withdraw diplomats as deadly battles raged in Khartoum

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Apr 25 2023, 12:58 ist
Evacuees from war-torn Sudan queue to be processed at immigration after disembarking from a military plane upon their arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, in Nairobi, Kenya, April 24, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain on Tuesday said it had launched evacuation flights for citizens trapped in Sudan, where 10 days of urban combat has led to hundreds of deaths.

"UK military flights are due to depart from an airfield outside Khartoum," a Foreign Office statement said.

"Flights will be open to those with British passports and priority will be given to family groups with children and/or the elderly or individuals with medical conditions."

Also Read | US pulls diplomats from Sudan, and an exodus begins

It said UK citizens should "not make their way to the airfield unless they are called" adding: "The situation remains volatile and our ability to conduct evacuations could change at short notice."

Britain carried out an operation on Sunday to withdraw diplomats as deadly battles raged in Khartoum.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell said some 4,000 Britons with dual nationality and 400 with UK-only passports were in Sudan, while 2,000 people had registered with the foreign office seeking help to get out.

