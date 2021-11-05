UK to press on post-Brexit talks for N Ireland solution

UK to press on with post-Brexit talks to find Northern Ireland solutions, says PM's spokesman

'Our focus at the moment is to carry on with the discussions we're having,' the spokesman told reporters

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 05 2021, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 20:13 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain will press on with negotiations to try to resolve what it calls problems with part of the Brexit divorce agreement that governs trade with Northern Ireland, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"Our focus at the moment is to carry on with the discussions we're having," the spokesman told reporters, repeating Brexit minister David Frost's words that London would not trigger the Article 16 emergency provision on Friday.

"We obviously want to agree consensual solutions on the protocol and we need to resolve these issues urgently because the disruption on the ground in Northern Ireland hasn't gone away."

United Kingdom
World news
Ireland
World Politics
Brexit
Boris Johnson

