Ukraine aims to open three safe corridors

Ukraine aims to open three safe corridors, including for private cars from Mariupol

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 29 2022, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 13:12 ist
Credit: AP Photo

Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Track live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

She said this would include trying to establish a safe corridor for people to leave the encircled southern port city of Mariupol in private vehicles.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vladimir Putin

What's Brewing

'Trash has value': Inventor turns plastic into bricks

'Trash has value': Inventor turns plastic into bricks

What is Alopecia?

What is Alopecia?

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 