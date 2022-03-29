Ukraine aims to open three safe corridors, including for private cars from Mariupol

Ukraine hopes to open three humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged towns and cities on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Track live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here
She said this would include trying to establish a safe corridor for people to leave the encircled southern port city of Mariupol in private vehicles.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Trash has value': Inventor turns plastic into bricks
What is Alopecia?
Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'
Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers
After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN
The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate
No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees
SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule
In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say
Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?