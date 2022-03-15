Ukraine has evacuated 548k people since invasion began

Ukraine has evacuated 548,000 people since invasion began: Minister

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 15 2022, 03:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 03:16 ist
A child greets from the window of a bus after crossing the Ukrainian border with Poland at the Medyka border crossing, southeastern Poland. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine has evacuated 548,000 civilians since Russia invaded it on Feb. 24, the country’s Deputy Interior Minister Yevheniy Yenin said in a televised interview on Monday.

"Only in the last 24 hours, our emergency rescue crews have attended over 600 calls, including over 250 at sites of Russian shelling," he said, adding that 50 people had been pulled out from under the rubble of destroyed buildings in this time period.

Check out latest DH videos here

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

Capital surprise: View from a hotel

 