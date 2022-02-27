Ukraine-made giant air cargo plane Mriya burnt in Russian shelling

The world's largest cargo plane, the Ukrainian-made Antonov-225 Mriya, was burnt in a Russian attack on Hostomel airport near Kyiv, Ukrainian state arms manufacture Ukroboronprom said on Sunday.
"The Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation - the legendary An-225 Mriya. It happened at the Antonov airfield in Hostomel near Kyiv," Ukroboronprom said on its Facebook page.
It said that the plane restoration would cost more than $3 billion and take a long time.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas
Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion
Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day
Why we dream about past loves
Organic wine slowly finding takers
'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out
DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?
Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout
Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy