Ukraine MPs vote to give permission for civilians to carry firearms

Putin recognised two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent

Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 23 2022, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2022, 15:48 ist
Residents collect water from a well in the town of Schastia, near the eastern Ukraine city of Lugansk, on February 23, 2022, after the town's pump stations were knocked out of power by shelling. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday voted to approve in the first reading a draft law that gives permission to Ukrainians to carry firearms and act in self-defence.

"The adoption of this law is fully in the interests of the state and society," the authors of the draft law said in a note, adding that the law was needed due to "existing threats and dangers for the citizens of Ukraine".

Also read: Russia welcomes India's 'independent position' on Ukraine crisis

One of Europe's worst security crises in decades was unfolding after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered troops to be deployed to eastern Ukraine. 

