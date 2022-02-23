Ukraine MPs vote to give permission for civilians to carry firearms

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday voted to approve in the first reading a draft law that gives permission to Ukrainians to carry firearms and act in self-defence.
"The adoption of this law is fully in the interests of the state and society," the authors of the draft law said in a note, adding that the law was needed due to "existing threats and dangers for the citizens of Ukraine".
Also read: Russia welcomes India's 'independent position' on Ukraine crisis
One of Europe's worst security crises in decades was unfolding after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two areas of eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered troops to be deployed to eastern Ukraine.
