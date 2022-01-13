Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military ties

UK's Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military affiliations

Andrew's lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him that accuses him of sexual abuse

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 13 2022, 23:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 23:16 ist
Andrew would no longer use the title 'His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity. Credit: AFP Photo

Britain's Prince Andrew has renounced his military affiliations and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The move comes after Andrew's lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit against him that accuses him of sexual abuse.

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

A royal source said Andrew would no longer use the title 'His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity and his other roles would be distributed among other members of the Royal family. They would not return to Prince Andrew.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Prince Andrew
United Kingdom
World news
sexual abuse
Royal Family

What's Brewing

Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military ties

Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military ties

Astronomers find 'strange and big' second alien moon

Astronomers find 'strange and big' second alien moon

Punjab politicians turn to Twitter, FB to woo voters

Punjab politicians turn to Twitter, FB to woo voters

India improves global passport rank, Pak among worst

India improves global passport rank, Pak among worst

Pant's ton a first for Indian wicketkeeper-batter in SA

Pant's ton a first for Indian wicketkeeper-batter in SA

Sculpture by infamous artist attacked with hammer in UK

Sculpture by infamous artist attacked with hammer in UK

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria

Mosquitoes mating game finding could help fight malaria

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

NASA starts bringing new space telescopes into focus

 