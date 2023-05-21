UN chief says it's time to reform UNSC, Bretton Woods

UN chief says it's time to reform Security Council and Bretton Woods institutions

'The global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair,' Guterres said

Reuters
Reuters, Hiroshima,
  • May 21 2023, 14:04 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 16:01 ist
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Credit: Reuters Photo

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that it was time to reform both the Security Council and Bretton Woods institutions (International Monetary Fund and World Bank) to align with the "realities of today's world".

Speaking at a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan, where the Group of Seven summit meeting had been held, Guterres said both institutions reflected the power relations of 1945 and needed to be updated.

Also Read | PM Modi strongly calls for reform of UN

"The global financial architecture is outdated, dysfunctional and unfair," he said. "In the face of the economic shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it has failed to fulfil its core function as a global safety net." 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
United Nations
UN
UNSC
Bretton Woods system
IMF
International Monetary Fund
World Bank
Antonio Guterres
G7
Hiroshima
Japan

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

 