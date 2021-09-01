'Looming humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan'

UN chief warns of 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Afghanistan

AFP
AFP, United Nations, United States,
  • Sep 01 2021, 02:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 02:56 ist
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Credit: AFP File Photo

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday of a looming "humanitarian catastrophe" in Afghanistan as he urged countries to provide emergency funding following the departure of US forces.

"I urge all member states to dig deep for the people of Afghanistan in their darkest hour of need. I urge them to provide timely, flexible and comprehensive funding," the secretary-general said in a statement.

