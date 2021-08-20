UN refugee agency says Afghans 'have no clear way out'

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Aug 20 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 14:49 ist
Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee Afghanistan since the hardline Islamist militants swept into the capital on August 15, completing a stunning rout of government forces after a two decade insurgency. Credit: AFP Photo

The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday that most Afghans are unable to leave their homeland and that those who may be in danger "have no clear way out".

Spokesperson Shabia Mantoo reiterated its call to neighbouring countries to keep their borders open in light to allow people to seek asylum in light of what she called the "evolving crisis".

Also read: Taliban search closed Indian consulates in Kandahar, Herat

"UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including women and girls," she told a Geneva news briefing.

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news
US
UN

