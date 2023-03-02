Unlikely will do anything big in politics again: Boris

Unlikely will 'do anything big in politics' again: Boris Johnson

Johnson tried to make a comeback as leader as recently as October after having been forced out as prime minister earlier in the year

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 02 2023, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 19:52 ist
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP Photo

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday it was unlikely he would do anything big in politics again.

Johnson tried to make a comeback as leader as recently as October after having been forced out as prime minister earlier in the year.

"I think it very, very unlikely that I'll need to do anything big in politics again. I have done a lot," Johnson said in response to a question, after giving a speech to the Global Soft Power Summit 2023.

Boris Johnson
England
United Kingdom
World news

