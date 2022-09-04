US ambassador to Russia leaving post as war drags on

US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

The US has imposed numerous waves of sanctions on Russia and provided billions of dollars worth of military assistance to Ukraine

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Sep 04 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 22:48 ist
A Ukrainian soldier holds a watermelon and thumbs up as a rocket launch system fires in the font line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. Credit: AP Photo

The US ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, ended his tenure as America's top diplomat in Moscow on Sunday after nearly three years, spanning the Trump and Biden administrations, and will retire from a lengthy career in government service, the embassy announced. His departure comes as Russia's war with Ukraine is in its seventh month.

His four-decade public service career included postings as deputy secretary of state and senior positions in the departments of Justice, Defense and Commerce.

Elizabeth Rood, the deputy chief of mission to Russia, will be the top US diplomat in Moscow until a successor nominated by President Joe Biden replaces Sullivan.

Also Read | Two IAEA inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant permanently

On Saturday, Sullivan attended a farewell ceremony in Moscow for former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, who died Tuesday.

The departure comes as US-Russian relations remain tense. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the war has slowed to a grind with both sides trading combat strikes and small advances in the east and south. Both Russian and Ukraine have seen thousands of troops killed and injured, and Russia's bombardment of cities has killed countless innocent civilians.

The US has imposed numerous waves of sanctions on Russia and provided billions of dollars worth of military assistance to Ukraine, shifting to a longer-term support strategy in recent weeks.

In April 2021, Sullivan headed back to the US for consultations after officials in Moscow “suggested” he follow the example of the Russian ambassador to Washington who was recalled from Washington after Biden described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “killer.”

A Boston native, Sullivan was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the Senate with unusually strong bipartisan support as ambassador to Russia in December 2019. Biden asked him to remain in the post when Biden took office last year. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news
United States

What's Brewing

NASA’s Artemis rocket is a gigantic waste of money

NASA’s Artemis rocket is a gigantic waste of money

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

Spice spike woes

Spice spike woes

 