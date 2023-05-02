US believes Russians have suffered 100,000 casualties

US believes Russians have suffered 100,000 casualties in 5 months

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the figure, based on US intelligence estimates

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • May 02 2023, 05:33 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 05:33 ist
People pay their respects in front of a damaged multistory residential building, where a Russian strike killed 23 people, in Uman, Cherkasy region, on April 30, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

The White House estimated on Monday that Russia's military has suffered 100,000 casualties in the last five months in fighting against Ukraine in the Bakhmut region.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the figure, based on U.S. intelligence estimates, included more than 20,000 dead, half of them from the Wagner group. The Bakhmut offensive has stalled and failed, he said.

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
United States
World news

