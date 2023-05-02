US believes Russians have suffered 100,000 casualties in 5 months

The White House estimated on Monday that Russia's military has suffered 100,000 casualties in the last five months in fighting against Ukraine in the Bakhmut region.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the figure, based on U.S. intelligence estimates, included more than 20,000 dead, half of them from the Wagner group. The Bakhmut offensive has stalled and failed, he said.

