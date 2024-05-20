Instead of fearing it, social sciences and humanities should embrace AI

However, the wisdom of the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus still seems so prophetic: ‘The only constant in life is change’. Social sciences and humanities’ studies have their eyes and ears towards the future. Where the NEP seeks a massive transformation in education through “an education system rooted in Indian ethos; that contributes directly to transforming India, that is Bharat, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, thereby making India a global knowledge superpower”, AI integration is the future.