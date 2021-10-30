US calls on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from Amhara

US calls on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from Amhara, Afar regions

Residents had earlier reported a heavy military build-up in the area, as civilians fleeing conflict-hit towns farther north poured into Dessie

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Oct 30 2021, 20:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 21:19 ist
Members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) prepare to head to mission in Sanja, Amhara region, near a border with Tigray. Credit: Reuters photo

Washington on Saturday called on Tigrayan rebels to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions in northern Ethiopia where fighting has intensified.

A statement from the State Department also urged the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to "halt its advances in and around the cities of Dessie and Kombolcha."

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area.

The rebels' capture of Dessie marks a new step in their offensive in the nearly year-long war, after they retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded their presence into neighboring regions.

"We urge the TPLF not to use artillery against cities and recall our strong objections to the ENDF airstrikes in Mekelle and other areas of Tigray which have cost countless lives," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in the statement, referring to the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

"There is no military solution to this conflict, and all parties must begin ceasefire negotiations without preconditions."

Dessie, which is located in the Amhara region neighboring Tigray, lies about 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

Residents had earlier reported a heavy military build-up in the area, as civilians fleeing conflict-hit towns farther north poured into Dessie seeking refuge.

Much of northern Ethiopia is under a communications blackout, and access for journalists is restricted, making battlefield claims difficult to verify independently.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ethiopia
Africa
United States

What's Brewing

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Why do our celebrities become soft targets?

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

Covid memorial creators reflect as toll nears 50 lakh

In Pics | Spooky movies to watch before Halloween

In Pics | Spooky movies to watch before Halloween

Fans welcome Aryan Khan with dhol and tashas

Fans welcome Aryan Khan with dhol and tashas

'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets

'Moms', 'dads' of cats, dogs really are parenting pets

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

DH Toon | This festive season, beware of new variants

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

This e-store has merchandise from Indian horror films

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Glasgow, world’s last chance to avert climate crisis

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

Apple's most back-ordered product is not a gadget!

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

COP26's aims to banish coal meet hurdles in Asia

 