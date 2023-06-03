US calls on UN Security Council to condemn North Korea launch

US calls on UNSC to condemn North Korea launch

Robert Wood, a diplomat from Washington's UN mission, made the call at a U.N. Security Council meeting

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jun 03 2023, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 07:26 ist
A general view shows a United Nations security council meeting. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States on Friday called for the UN Security Council to condemn North Korea for its attempted satellite launch this week and to urge Pyongyang not to conduct another launch.

Robert Wood, a diplomat from Washington's U.N. mission, made the call at a U.N. Security Council meeting called by the United States and allies to discuss Wednesday's failed launch, which the US said violated multiple U.N. resolutions.

Following the launch, North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said her country would soon put a military spy satellite into orbit and vowed that Pyongyang would increase its military surveillance capabilities.

North Korea
United States
World news
UNSC

