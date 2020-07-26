US CDC reports over four million coronavirus cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 4,099,310 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 74,818 cases from its previous daily count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,145 to 145,013.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4:00 pm ET on July 24 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.