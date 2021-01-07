US Congress rejects objection to Pennsylvania vote

US Congress rejects challenge to Biden's Pennsylvania win

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jan 07 2021, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 14:35 ist
US Vice President Mike Pence (C) walks back from the House Chamber followed by a Senate procession carrying boxes of Electoral Votes, at the Capitol. Credit: AFP Photo

US lawmakers on Thursday rejected a second Republican-led objection to certifying electoral votes for Joe Biden, hours after a riot by Donald Trump supporters forced a delay in the process.

The Senate voted 92 to 7 against the effort to discount Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes and the House followed suit, albeit with more than 130 Republicans supporting the decertification bid.

With 38 states now certified, Congress moved to continue its late-night process to affirm the electoral votes of all 50 states and formalize Biden's victory.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US Presidential Elections 2020
United States
Joe Biden
Donald Trump

