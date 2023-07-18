US national in North Korea custody after crossing inter-Korean border

US national in North Korea custody after crossing DMZ

South Korea's Dong-a Ilbo daily, citing South Korea's army, reported that the person was a US army soldier.

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jul 18 2023, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 16:54 ist
A South Korean army soldier stands guard at the South's dismantled guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, December 12, 2018. Credit: Ahn Young-joon/Pool via Reuters Photo

A US national is likely to be in North Korean custody after crossing the inter-Korean border during a tour without approval, the United Nations Command said on Tuesday.

The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas where soldiers from both sides stand guard.

Also Read | US, South Korea, Japan hold missile defence drill after North's ICBM launch

"A US National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the U.N. Command said on Twitter.

"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," it added, referring to North Korea's People's Army.

