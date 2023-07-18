US national in North Korea custody after crossing inter-Korean border

A US national is likely to be in North Korean custody after crossing the inter-Korean border during a tour without approval, the United Nations Command said on Tuesday.
The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas where soldiers from both sides stand guard.
South Korea's Dong-a Ilbo daily, citing South Korea's army, reported that the person was a US army soldier.
Also Read | US, South Korea, Japan hold missile defence drill after North's ICBM launch
"A US National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the U.N. Command said on Twitter.
"We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident," it added, referring to North Korea's People's Army.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open
China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027
Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket
Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries
1st woman coach of English men's football team replaced
ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 3rd orbit-raising move
Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life
American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India