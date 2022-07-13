Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

US President Joe Biden has met every Israeli Prime Minister since 1973

US President Joe Biden is six years older than Israel, which was established in 1948

AP
AP, Tel Aviv,
  • Jul 13 2022, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 20:07 ist
US President Joe Biden (right) and Israeli PM Yair Lapid (left) at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, July 13, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

President Joe Biden is six years older than Israel, which was established in 1948, and he's met every one of the country's prime ministers since he was first elected as a US senator from Delaware.

His first visit was in 1973, shortly before Arab nations launched a surprise attack to begin the Yom Kippur War, and he sat down with Golda Meir.

In a story that he's told often, Biden recalls Meir chain smoking cigarettes and showing him maps of the region to explain Israel's precarious security situation. When the meeting ended, Biden says, she told him that Israelis had a “secret weapon” in their battle for survival - “We have nowhere else to go.”

Also read | Biden to host first I2U2 virtual summit with Modi and other world leaders

Several more trips followed over the years, although not every one has gone smoothly. When Biden served as vice president, his 2010 visit was undermined by an announcement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government that Jewish settlements in the West Bank were being expanded.

There's unlikely to be such friction with Yair Lapid, the current prime minister. However, Lapid only leads an interim government that was formed when the last one collapsed, and elections are being held in November.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Joe Biden
United States
Israel
World news

What's Brewing

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

Joe Biden has met every Israeli PM since 1973

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

UP’s Bhadohi bans jeans in govt offices, schools

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

 