US rushes more troops to calm chaotic evacuation in Kabul

One of America's top military commanders has met face-to-face with senior leaders of the Taliban, urging them not to interfere with the massive airport evacuation

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 16 2021, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 22:28 ist
Afghan passengers sit inside a plane as they wait to leave the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. Credit: AFP Photo

The US military is sending another battalion of about 1,000 troops to help safeguard the Kabul airport, where American forces killed two armed people during increasingly chaotic evacuation efforts as the Taliban take control of Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby briefed reporters Monday on the additional deployments aimed at bringing a semblance of order to the evacuations.

Separately, one of America's top military commanders has met face-to-face with senior leaders of the Taliban, urging the longtime US enemy not to interfere with the massive airport evacuation as the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, a US official told The Associated Press.

Read | US, international forces working to clear Kabul airport: Pentagon

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, warned the Taliban officials that the US military would respond forcefully to defend the airport if necessary, the official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks not yet announced publicly.

McKenzie's session Sunday in Doha, Qatar, the base for long-running talks among senior Taliban political officials, Americans and others, underscored the swift rise in power of the Taliban, America's opponent in 20 years of fighting, after a weeklong push in which the group captured control of Afghanistan.

