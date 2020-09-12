US signs defense cooperation agreement with Maldives

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Sep 12 2020, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 10:25 ist
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States has signed a framework for defence cooperation with Maldives with the intent to deepen engagement in support of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The framework for defence and security relationship was signed in Philadelphia on September 10 between Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Reed Werner and Maldivian Minister of Defense Mariya Didi.

"The framework sets forth both countries' intent to deepen engagement and cooperation in support of maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean, and marks an important step forward in the defense partnership,” the Pentagon said.

Werner and Didi also discussed US support for the island nation in its response to Covid-19 and areas for future cooperation, and agreed to work toward scheduling the first Defense and Security Dialogue, it said.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific that promotes the security and prosperity of all nations in the region, the Pentagon said.

