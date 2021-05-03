US, South Korea reaffirm their alliance in London meeting

US, South Korea reaffirm their alliance in London

South Korea is attending the event as a guest of host nation Britain

Reuters, London,
  • May 03 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 00:00 ist
Both parties are in London for G7 foreign ministers' talks. Credit: AP Photo

The United States and South Korea on Monday reaffirmed their alliance and its role in Indo-Pacific security, a US spokesman said after a meeting in London between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korea's Chung Eui-Yong.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Chung reaffirmed that the US-ROK (South Korea) Alliance is the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world," said spokesman Ned Price, according to a pool report.

Both parties are in London for G7 foreign ministers' talks. South Korea is attending the event as a guest of host nation Britain.

Antony Blinken
United States
South Korea
G7

