US to house Afghans at US military installations

Thousands of Afghans who assisted the US as interpreters and in other roles have been desperate to leave Afghanistan

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 17 2021, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 19:15 ist
Demonstrators take part in a "Save Afghanistan" protest in Parliament Square, in London, Britain, August 17, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

A top US defence official says plans are being made to temporarily house thousands of Afghans at three US military installations.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that up to 22,000 Afghans and their families could be housed at the installations. Kirby did not identify more specific locations.

Thousands of Afghans who assisted the US as interpreters and in other roles have been desperate to leave Afghanistan since before the government fell to the Taliban over the weekend, in the shadow of an August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of US forces.

Kirby told ABC's “Good Morning America” that the US Defence and State departments are working together to evacuate as many Americans and Afghans as quickly as possible.

Kirby says several thousand US service members now arriving in Afghanistan will be there for the next couple of weeks to help with the evacuation.

United States
Afghanistan
World news
Taliban

