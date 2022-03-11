US to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents, court filing shows

US to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents

In September, Biden ordered the Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation and gave it six months to make public the declassified documents

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  Mar 11 2022, 12:30 ist
An American flag hangs from the side of the Pentagon to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, on September 11, 2021, in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo

The U.S. Justice Department acknowledged on Thursday that it would miss a deadline set by President Joe Biden's executive order to review and release documents from the FBI investigation of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In a filing, it told Judge Sarah Netburn in New York that the FBI would have released most of the required documents by mid-March, but more releases would occur into mid-April.

This was "due to continuing co-ordination with a number of foreign governments and ongoing interagency review," it added.

In September, Biden ordered the Justice Department to review documents from the FBI investigation and gave it six months to make public the declassified documents.

