US to provide Taiwan with military aid up to $345 million

US to provide Taiwan with military aid up to $345 mn

Congress authorized up to $1 billion worth of Presidential Drawdown Authority weapons aid for Taiwan in the 2023 budget. 

  • Jul 29 2023, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 07:05 ist
White House. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States will provide Taiwan with military assistance worth up to $345 million, the White House said on Friday.

