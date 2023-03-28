US will not give Moscow nuclear data after Russian treaty suspension: White House

US stops sharing data on nuclear forces with Russia

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Mar 28 2023, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 22:38 ist
The United States has informed Russia it will not exchange data on its nuclear forces, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday, describing the change as a response to Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty.

"Under international law, the United States has the right to respond to Russia's breaches of the New START Treaty by taking proportionate and reversable countermeasures in order to induce Russia to return to compliance with its obligations," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said.

"That means that because Russia’s claimed suspension of the New START Treaty is legally invalid, the US is legally permitted to withhold our biannual data update in response to Russia’s breaches," the spokesperson added. 

World news
US news
United States
Russia

