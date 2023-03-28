US will not give Moscow nuclear data after Russian treaty suspension: White House

The United States has informed Russia it will not exchange data on its nuclear forces, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday, describing the change as a response to Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty.
"Under international law, the United States has the right to respond to Russia's breaches of the New START Treaty by taking proportionate and reversable countermeasures in order to induce Russia to return to compliance with its obligations," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said.
"That means that because Russia’s claimed suspension of the New START Treaty is legally invalid, the US is legally permitted to withhold our biannual data update in response to Russia’s breaches," the spokesperson added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irks netizens
Was pushed into corner in Bollywood: Priyanka Chopra
Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?
HC turns to ChatGPT for view on bail in murder case
LGBTQ+ Rights | A case for marriage equality
From worker to AIADMK's boss, EPS has come a long way