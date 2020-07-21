US workers walk out in 'Strike for Black Lives'

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Jul 21 2020, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 07:32 ist
Demonstrators picket outside of the office of King County Executive Dow Constantine during a picket and rally event organized by the Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity as part of the nationwide Strike For Black Lives in Seattle, Washington. Credit: AFP Photo

Thousands of US workers were due to strike across more than 25 American cities Monday in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and other minority groups which suffer racism.

The "Strike for Black Lives" was expected to see employees from a broad range of industries briefly walk out of their jobs in a call to end "systemic racism."

In New York, some 100 people marched outside the Trump International Hotel to demand the adoption of the HEROES Act, legislation that would provide financial aid to households struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill was passed in May by the Democrat-majority House of Representatives but has since been blocked by the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.

Among the New Yorkers who demonstrated in sweltering heat were nurses, doormen and cleaners -- workers who were considered essential during the pandemic and turned up for their jobs even when it put them at risk of infection.

African Americans and Hispanics died in disproportionately high numbers in New York City's coronavirus epidemic, which killed more than 22,000 residents.

"We are the ones who have kept the economy going and have kept everybody safe and in NY specially have kept the numbers down. We should be respected and compensated for that," said 42-year-old doorman Jordan Weiss.

The Service Employees International Union said protests would take place in more than two dozen cities including Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago.

