Vladimir Putin says Russia aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060

President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia -- one of the world's biggest producers of oil and gas -- is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2060.
"Russia in practice will strive for carbon neutrality of its economy," he said at an energy forum in Moscow.
"And we set a benchmark for this -- no later than 2060."
Speaking about the world's future energy market, Putin added: "The role of oil and coal will decrease."
While the Russian president was notorious for years for his scepticism about man-made global warming, he has changed tune in recent months.
The carbon neutrality pledge follows an earlier ambitious step in June, when Putin ordered his government to develop a plan to cut carbon emissions to below the level of the European Union by 2050.
"The planet needs informed, responsible actions by all market participants -- both producers and consumers -- focused on the long-term, in the interests of the sustainable development of all our countries," Putin said Wednesday.
Russia is currently the fourth-highest emitter of carbon, and critics say the county is doing far from enough to tackle the crisis.
According to many scientists, Russia -- especially its Siberian and Arctic regions -- is among the countries most exposed to climate change.
