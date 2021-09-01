US is not done with Afghanistan's IS-K militants: Biden

'We are not done with you': Biden warns Afghanistan's IS-K militants

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Sep 01 2021, 05:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 05:38 ist
Taliban fighters patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

US President Joe Biden warned the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which killed 13 US troops in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, that they face more retribution from Washington.

"We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries," Biden said Tuesday.

Also read: UK says 'ready' to launch strikes against ISIS-K in Afghanistan

"And to ISIS-K: We are not done with you yet," he said, using another acronym for the Afghan offshoot of the Islamic State jihadist group.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Islamic State
Terrorism
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
World news
Taliban

What's Brewing

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

Taliban supporters hold mock US funeral as troops leave

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

World's highest motorable road inaugurated in Ladakh

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

What is the cost of the longest Afghanistan war?

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Chand Nawab puts 'Karachi Se' video up for sale as NFT

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

Video of Afghan singing about homeland goes viral

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

War-torn Afghanistan poses hidden challenge to Taliban

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

Crimes rose against Black, Asian Americans in 2020: FBI

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

What happens now that US troops have left Afghanistan?

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

Afghan anxieties, India’s choices

 