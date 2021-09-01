'We are not done with you': Biden warns Afghanistan's IS-K militants

US President Joe Biden warned the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which killed 13 US troops in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, that they face more retribution from Washington.
"We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries," Biden said Tuesday.
"We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries," Biden said Tuesday.
"And to ISIS-K: We are not done with you yet," he said, using another acronym for the Afghan offshoot of the Islamic State jihadist group.
