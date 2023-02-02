We have no hostile intent toward North Korea: White House

We've no hostile intent toward North Korea: White House

The White House on Wednesday rejected North Korean accusations that joint military exercises in the region are a provocation

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Feb 02 2023, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2023, 16:41 ist
White House. Credit: Reuters Photo

The White House on Wednesday rejected North Korean accusations that joint military exercises in the region are a provocation and said the United States has no hostile intent toward Pyongyang.

"We have made clear we have no hostile intent toward the DPRK (North Korea) and seek serious and sustained diplomacy to address the full range of issues of concern to both countries and the region," said a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council. 

United States
World news
North Korea

