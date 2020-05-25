White House limits travel to United States from Brazil due to coronavirus

The White House announced Sunday that it is prohibiting foreigners from travelling to the United States if they had been in Brazil in the last two weeks, two days after the South American nation became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases.
COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the new restrictions would help ensure foreign nationals do not bring additional infections to the U.S., but would not apply to the flow of commerce between the new countries.
'Big jolt with the cases spike due to Markaz incident'
Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested
Domestic flights set to resume under quarantine shadow
India among top 10 nations with maximum COVID-19 cases
RBI alone can’t anchor COVID-infected economy
COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses