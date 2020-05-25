COVID-19: White House limits travel to US from Brazil

White House limits travel to United States from Brazil due to coronavirus

  • May 25 2020, 08:33 ist
The White House announced Sunday that it is prohibiting foreigners from travelling to the United States if they had been in Brazil in the last two weeks, two days after the South American nation became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the new restrictions would help ensure foreign nationals do not bring additional infections to the U.S., but would not apply to the flow of commerce between the new countries.

White House
United States
Brazil
Coronavirus
COVID-19

