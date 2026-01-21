<p>Bengaluru: The Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety has suspended a Senior Motor Vehicle Inspector for illegally renewing fitness certificates to vehicles from Gujarat. </p><p>The suspension of Nisar Ahmed was ordered based on the orders of Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy. </p><p>The e-Detection team of the Gujarat State Transport Department examined the data available on the vehicle e-Detection portal and found that after 41 vehicles were inspected at RTOs in Karnataka and issued Form 38(A) (Fitness Certificate), those very vehicles had passed through toll plazas located in Gujarat on the same day. It was also reported by the Deputy Director, Office of the Transport Commissioner, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, that these approvals were granted by Ahmed. </p><p>After this matter came to the notice of the minister, he instructed the commissioner to take appropriate action. Accordingly, the commissioner directed the Joint Transport Commissioner, Bengaluru City, to submit a report. </p>.UK citizen held at Bengaluru airport after Sri Lankan national travels to London using his boarding pass.<p>The report confirmed that as per the department’s Vahan 4.0 software, Ahmed, posted at the Bengaluru Central (KA 01) RTO, had renewed the fitness certificates of vehicles in Form 38(A). The report also found that the 41 vehicles had passed through toll plazas in Gujarat on the very day the inspections were purportedly conducted. This clearly indicated that Form 38(A) was approved illegally without physically inspecting the vehicles. </p><p>Thus, it was prima facie evident that the Motor Vehicles Act and Rules were violated and that Ahmed committed dereliction of duty by approving the fitness certificates without physical inspection of the vehicles. </p><p><strong>SOP for vehicle FC renewal</strong></p><p>In a circular, the transport commissioner specified Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed for inspection of vehicles before the FC renewal process. </p><p>Vehicles coming in for FC renewal must be inspected by senior inspectors designated area of the RTO. </p><p>The senior inspector must take a a photograph of himself, along with the vehicle and submit it to the registration authority. The vehicle’s number plate must be visible in the photograph, along with the GPS location. These will be checked by the respective incharge officers. </p><p>The office heads will personally inspect and supervise at least 20% of the vehicles. </p><p>Joint transport commissioners of all divisions shall ensure that the above standards are properly implemented during office inspections and monthly meetings and submit a monthly report to the transport commissioner. </p><p>The renewal of the qualification certificate of vehicles from other states should be personally supervised by the head of the office after physical inspection by the senior inspector.</p>