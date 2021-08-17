WHO concerned about Covid in Afghanistan as jabs slow

WHO mobile health teams have been on hold in the capital for the past 24 hours

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Aug 17 2021, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 16:36 ist
The WHO, like those of other UN agencies, was committed to remain in the country. Credit: AFP Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan as the upheaval caused by the Taliban advance and seizure of power has slowed vaccinations, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly, WHO is extremely concerned over the unfolding safety and humanitarian needs in the country, including risk of disease outbreaks and rise in Covid-19 transmission," Tarik Jasarevic told a UN briefing.

Read more: UK's Johnson wants to discuss Afghanistan with G7 as soon as possible

WHO mobile health teams have been on hold in the capital for the past 24 hours due to the insecurity and the unpredictable situation, he said. Chaos at Kabul airport, where thousands of people have been seeking to flee the Taliban, was slowing deliveries of medical supplies, worsening existing shortages.

Jasarevic said the WHO, like those of other UN agencies, was committed to remain in the country.

