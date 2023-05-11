WHO declares end to monkeypox public health emergency

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that monkeypox (mpox) was no longer a global health emergency, ending a near year-long alert for the viral disease that led to confirmed cases in more than hundred countries.
The organization declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern in July 2022 and backed its stand in November and February.
Read | Covid is no longer global health emergency: WHO
The WHO tag is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and unlock funding to collaborate on sharing of vaccines and treatments.
More than 87,000 mpox cases have been confirmed globally from the beginning of 2022 through May 8 this year, according to WHO's latest report.
Although WHO had earlier in the year noted a sustained decline in the number of reported cases, it had also expressed concerns about a possible resurgence in some regions and persisting transmission in some countries.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station
Modi's space push for India counts on private players
Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka
Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row
Violence scars Manipur’s young generation
Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts
George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors
Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin
Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled