WHO sending medics, supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

'The health needs are tremendous,' the WHO representative for Syria said

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Feb 08 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 22:28 ist
Aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The World Health Organization is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Turkey and Syria after Monday's devastating earthquake.

It will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies, one of which is already on its way to Istanbul, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Wednesday.

"The health needs are tremendous," said Dr Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative for Syria. 

Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Turkey
Syria
World news
WHO

