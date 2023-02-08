WHO sending medics, supplies to Turkey and Syria earthquake zone

The World Health Organization is deploying expert teams and flights with medical supplies to Turkey and Syria after Monday's devastating earthquake.
It will send a high-level delegation to coordinate its response as well as three flights with medical supplies, one of which is already on its way to Istanbul, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a media briefing on Wednesday.
"The health needs are tremendous," said Dr Iman Shankiti, the WHO representative for Syria.
