WHO warns of third coronavirus wave in Europe

A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across Europe has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not remain disciplined, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing on Thursday.

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10 per cent, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions, Kluge said.

Read | Delta variant to become dominant strain of Covid-19 in coming months: WHO

"This is taking place in the context of a rapidly evolving situation. A new variant of concern - the Delta variant - and in a region where despite tremendous efforts by member states, millions remain unvaccinated," he said.

"There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined," he added.