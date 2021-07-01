WHO warns of third coronavirus wave in Europe

A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across Europe has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not remain disciplined, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing on Thursday.
Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10 per cent, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions, Kluge said.
Read | Delta variant to become dominant strain of Covid-19 in coming months: WHO
"This is taking place in the context of a rapidly evolving situation. A new variant of concern - the Delta variant - and in a region where despite tremendous efforts by member states, millions remain unvaccinated," he said.
"There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined," he added.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Jim Morrison: Did he OD or did he disappear?
In Pics: China celebrates 100 years of Communist Party
Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty
45 years on, Mao remains symbol of communist China
EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass
Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary
Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?
The internet eats up less energy than you might think
Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again
Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop