WHO warns of third coronavirus wave in Europe

Last week, the number of new cases in EU rose by 10%, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 01 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 15:54 ist
The head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, warned about the Delta variant. Credit: iStock

 A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across Europe has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and lawmakers do not remain disciplined, the head of WHO in Europe, Hans Kluge, told a news briefing on Thursday.

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10 per cent, driven by increased mixing, travel, gatherings, and easing of social restrictions, Kluge said.

"This is taking place in the context of a rapidly evolving situation. A new variant of concern - the Delta variant - and in a region where despite tremendous efforts by member states, millions remain unvaccinated," he said.

"There will be a new wave in the WHO European region unless we remain disciplined," he added.

WHO
Europe
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

