Will seek permission to appeal Rwanda court decision: Rishi Sunak

The Court of Appeal concluded that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.

Reuters, London,
  • Jun 29 2023, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 20:49 ist
Rishi Sunak.

The British government will seek to appeal a court decision that its plan to deport tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

The Court of Appeal concluded by a majority of two to one that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.

Also Read | Want to strike truly ambitious trade deal with India, says UK PM Rishi Sunak

"While I respect the court I fundamentally disagree with their conclusions," Sunak said in a statement.

"Rwanda is a safe country. We will now seek permission to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court."

