Will seek permission to appeal Rwanda court decision: Rishi Sunak

The British government will seek to appeal a court decision that its plan to deport tens of thousands of asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.
The Court of Appeal concluded by a majority of two to one that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.
"While I respect the court I fundamentally disagree with their conclusions," Sunak said in a statement.
"Rwanda is a safe country. We will now seek permission to appeal this decision to the Supreme Court."
