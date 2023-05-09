Worker at Amazon warehouse succumbs to injury in US

Worker dies after being injured at Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne

Employees were sent home for the day with pay after the warehouse was closed

AP
AP, Fort Wayne,
  • May 09 2023, 08:27 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 08:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A worker died after being injured at an Amazon warehouse in Fort Wayne in an incident that closed the facility for the rest of the day Monday, authorities said.

Emergency medical crews were called to an Amazon Fulfillment Center about noon Monday, Allen County Sheriff's Department spokesman Cpl. Adam Griffith said. The worker was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation, the sheriff's department said. Additional details about the death were not immediately released.

The worker has not been identified.

Amazon spokesman Andre Woodson issued a statement saying the company's "thoughts and prayers are with our employee's loved ones and our team at the facility."

"We're conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and working closely with authorities as they conduct their own investigations as well," the statement said.

Employees were sent home for the day with pay after the warehouse was closed, the company said. It said a night shift was canceled and those employees also will be paid. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Amazon
Amazon Inc
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Writers' strike freezes 'Game of Thrones' spinoff

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

Lionel Messi wins Laureus award

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

SSLC toppers aspire to be doctors, astronauts

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

 