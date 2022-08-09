World Bank announces additional $4.5 billion in Ukraine aid

The World Bank on Monday announced it was mobilizing another $4.5 billion in financial support for war-torn Ukraine.
The funds will help Kyiv pay for services and pensions, key to easing economic impacts of the Russian invasion, the bank said in a statement.
"Ukraine needs continued government services, including health, education, and social protection to prevent further deterioration in living conditions and poverty," World Bank President David Malpass said.
