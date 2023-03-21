Xi, after talks with Putin, says China is 'impartial' in Ukraine conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Beijing had an "impartial position" on the conflict in Ukraine and that it supported peace and dialogue, RIA news agency said.
Xi, who was speaking through a translator after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said talks with the Kremlin leader had been "open and friendly."
