China impartial in Ukraine war: Xi after meeting Putin

Xi, after talks with Putin, says China is 'impartial' in Ukraine conflict

Xi, who was speaking through a translator after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said talks with the Kremlin leader had been 'open and friendly'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 21 2023, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 21:45 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcome ceremony before Russia - China talks in narrow format at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. Credit: Sputnik/Sergei Karpukhin/Pool via Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Beijing had an "impartial position" on the conflict in Ukraine and that it supported peace and dialogue, RIA news agency said.

Xi, who was speaking through a translator after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said talks with the Kremlin leader had been "open and friendly."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

 