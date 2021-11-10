China ready to work with US to manage differences: Xi

Xi Jinping says China is ready to work with US to manage differences

A date has not been announced for the Xi-Biden meeting but a person briefed on the matter said it was expected to be as soon as next week

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Nov 10 2021, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 11:29 ist
China's Premier Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photos

China is ready to properly manage differences with the United States, President Xi Jinping has said, ahead of a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden.

In a letter read on Tuesday by China's ambassador to the United States, Qin Gang, at a dinner of the National Committee on US-China Relations in Washington, Xi said China was ready to cooperate with the United States on regional and global issues.

A date has not been announced for the Xi-Biden meeting but a person briefed on the matter said it was expected to be as soon as next week.

