<p>To celebrate Rocking Star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Yash">Yash</a>’s 40th birthday, KVN Productions, the producers of the highly anticipated 2026 release <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em>, dropped a gripping new character poster. </p><p>The reveal introduces Yash as the fierce "Raya", in a bold new avatar which has instantly garnered everyone's attention.</p><p>Released amid intense anticipation from fans and the film fraternity, this character intro isn’t designed as a celebration — it arrives as a statement.</p> <p>The poster shows Yash in swag holding a Thompson submachine gun, and his look has instantly gone viral on social media.</p><p>The much-awaited character reveal has elevated Yash's birthday celebrations.</p>.<p>Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, who has also directed the film, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition.</p><p>Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, <em>Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups</em> is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.</p>