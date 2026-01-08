<p>Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rekha%20Gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> has found herself in a pickle yet again as she has been accused of distorting facts around freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's actions in the 1929 bombing of the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi.</p><p>As per <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=AAP">AAP</a>'s claims, the BJP leader allegedly misrepresented Bhagat Singh's actions as being against the Congress and not the British regime during the Winter session of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi">Delhi</a> Assembly. </p><p>The opposition party shared a video of Gupta's speech and alleged that the chief minister linked the "heroic act" of Bhagat Singh by presenting a bizarre and “updated" version of Indian history. </p>.'Lunch Pe Charcha': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to host live interaction with youngsters on January 11.<p>AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjeev Jha took a dig at Gupta for her error, saying, “it seems history is now in remix mode".</p><p>According to the video shared by Bharadwaj and Jha, the chief minister purportedly suggested that the 1929 act in Delhi was a protest against the Congress government rather than the British rule. </p><p>The AAP said Gupta "doesn’t even know that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary from the time before independence". </p><p>“Big Big Breaking, CM Rekha Gupta embarrasses India, Rekha Gupta ji doesn’t even know that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary from the time before independence," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He mocked Gupta saying even school children know that Bhagat Singh protested against the British rule. </p>.Rekha Gupta govt in Delhi stares at a busy year with many unfulfilled promises.<p>“She thinks that after independence, he threw a bomb in protest against Congress. Even schoolchildren know that Shaheed Bhagat Singh threw a bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly in 1929 in protest against the British government," he said.</p><p>Jha, meanwhile alleged that this was more than just a blunder and claimed that it was a deliberate factual distortion of history meant to deeply undermine the legacy of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.</p><p>“Next time, we might even hear that Chandragupta Maurya expanded his empire under the direction of Gandhiji!" Jha wrote. </p><p>The error seems to be a 'slip of tongue' in which Gupta says "Congress" instead of "<em>angrez</em>" </p><p>This is not the first time Gupta has been trolled for her slip up. Her “AQI-AIQ" slip-up went viral on social media. She has also referred to air quality index as a standard for measuring temperature and has called Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as "Netaji Subhash Palace" in a public event. </p>