Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'History in remix mode': AAP takes a dig at Delhi CM Rekha Gupta over Bhagat Singh threw bomb against 'deaf Congress government' remark

As per AAP's claims, Gupta allegedly misrepresented Bhagat Singh's actions as being against the Congress and not the British regime during the Winter session of the Delhi Assembly.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 06:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 06:16 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiSaurabh BharadwajBhagat SinghRekha Gupta

Follow us on :

Follow Us