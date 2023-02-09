Zelenskyy arrives in Paris on first visit since war

Zelenskyy arrives in Paris on first visit since Russian invasion

He was due to hold a late dinner meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, joined by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  Feb 09 2023, 03:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 03:00 ist
Zelenskyy, flying in to France after talks in London, touched down at Paris Orly airport aboard a UK government plane. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday arrived in Paris for his first visit to an EU member state since the Russian invasion almost one year ago, AFP correspondents said.

Zelenskyy, flying in to France after talks in London, touched down at Paris Orly airport aboard a UK government plane. He was due to hold a late dinner meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, joined by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news

