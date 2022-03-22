Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to discuss deal

Ukraine ready to discuss deal with Russia: Zelenskyy

He also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 22 2022, 08:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 08:22 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

“It's a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn't know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn't want further NATO expansion,” Zelenskyy said late Monday in an interview with Ukrainian television channels.

Also Read | Walls, dreams and genocide: Zelenskyy invokes history to rally support

He also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unless he meets with Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees.

