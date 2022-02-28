Zelenskyy signs formal request to join the European Union

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union.
Zelenskyy has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership immediately under a special procedure as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.
