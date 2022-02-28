Zelenskyy signs formal request to join the EU

Zelenskyy signs formal request to join the European Union

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Feb 28 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 22:41 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he had signed an official request for Ukraine to join the European Union.

Zelenskyy has asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership immediately under a special procedure as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.

