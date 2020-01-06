After Jack Ma, Finnish PM bats for 4-day work week

The world's youngest Prime Minister has a proposal that may come as a relief to office-goers, though only in Finland. The country's newly-elected Prime Minister Sanna Marin (34) wants to introduce a four-day work week with six working hours per day, according to reports. The new plan will allow everyone to spend more time with their families, said the Finnish PM.

In September 2019, former Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group Jack Ma said that people could work as little as three days a week, four hours a day with the help of artificial intelligence.

Incidentally, Sweden has been experimenting with the six-hour workday schedule since 2015. According to the reports, Marin said that people deserve to spend more time with families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. "This could be the next step for us in working life," she said.

Li Andersson, Finland Education Minister and leader of the Left Alliance, has signed off on the proposal.