Over 130 miners evacuated after fire at Russia mine

Over 130 miners being evacuated after fire at Russian mine

The Ruban mine in Russia's Kemerovo region is owned by the SUEK coal company

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Dec 19 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 21:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out on Sunday at a Siberian coal mine, Russia's TASS news agency cited the emergency services as saying, with operations underway to bring 139 miners to the surface, weeks after a blast at a mine in the same region killed 51 people.

There were conflicting reports of the number of miners underground. RIA initially reported that there were 128 miners underground. Interfax cited the mine's administration as saying that 10 people had been brought to the surface.

The Ruban mine in Russia's Kemerovo region is owned by the SUEK coal company, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The TASS news agency cited a company spokesperson as saying a seam had overheated and that the emergency response was underway.

The co-owner of the Listvyazhnaya mine in Kemerovo, where an explosion killed 51 people in November, was detained on Wednesday. President Vladimir Putin in December accused management of falsifying methane data at the mine.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Russia
Mines
Fire
Siberia

What's Brewing

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

The temple economy of a state famous for its churches

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Surviving climate change means living with water here

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Hundreds queue for passports in bid to leave Afghan

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

Don't want to succumb to fans' expectations: Mohanlal

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

The changing food traditions of Jama Masjid

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

Mumbai's flamingos to be satellite-tagged for tracking

 