James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82

James Caan, star of 'The Godfather' and 'Misery,' dies aged 82

Caan received an Oscar nomination for his tragic portrayal of a mafia family's eldest son in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 08 2022, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 07:29 ist

James Caan, the US actor best known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, has died aged 82, his manager said Thursday.

Caan, who also had roles in MiseryThief and Rollerball, received an Oscar nomination for his tragic portrayal of a mafia family's eldest son in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," his family said in a tweet posted to Caan's account. Caan's manager confirmed the news to AFP.

World news
Hollywood
The Godfather

