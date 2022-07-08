James Caan, star of 'The Godfather' and 'Misery,' dies aged 82

James Caan, the US actor best known for playing Sonny Corleone in The Godfather, has died aged 82, his manager said Thursday.
Caan, who also had roles in Misery, Thief and Rollerball, received an Oscar nomination for his tragic portrayal of a mafia family's eldest son in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather.
"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," his family said in a tweet posted to Caan's account. Caan's manager confirmed the news to AFP.
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.
The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continu
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
James 'Sonny Corleone' Caan dies aged 82
New giant dinosaur with T. rex-like arms discovered
Mexico seizes 'historic' half-ton of fentanyl in raid
Empowering Indian artisans in a world of fast fashion
Saira Banu's 'life is pheeka' without Dilip Kumar
Dilip Kumar's father slapped him for acting, book says
'Pawsome' ways to celebrate your dog's birthday